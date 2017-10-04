Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC229125
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGNov 29, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Linda Cain Green
1850 Grantham Rd.Cleveland OH 44112
Old Name
Linda Green
1850 Grantham Rd.Cleveland OH 44112
Old Name's Attorney
Eloff and Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Text2017 MSC 229125—Re: Linda Green. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Nov. 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. J. M. Willson, atty.
