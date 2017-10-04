Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC229125
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Nov 29, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Linda Cain Green
1850 Grantham Rd.
Cleveland OH 44112

Old Name

Linda Green
1850 Grantham Rd.
Cleveland OH 44112
Old Name's Attorney
James Matthew Willson
Eloff and Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Text

2017 MSC 229125—Re: Linda Green. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Nov. 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. J. M. Willson, atty.
