Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229134 Date Died September 8, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 13, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 229134—Estate of Sigrid Rode. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. R. Fouts, atty.