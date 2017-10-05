Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229134
Date Died
September 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Sigrid Rode
34100 Country View Lane
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Friday, September 8, 2017

Applicant

Lisa L. Harry
33755 Country View Lane
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Robert Fouts
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 229134—Estate of Sigrid Rode. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. R. Fouts, atty.
