Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229134
- Date Died
- September 8, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Sigrid Rode
34100 Country View LaneSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Friday, September 8, 2017
Applicant
Lisa L. Harry
33755 Country View LaneSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 229134—Estate of Sigrid Rode. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. R. Fouts, atty.
