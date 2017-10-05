Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229137
- Date Died
- March 25, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Loretta Wilson
611 East Reagan Parkway, Apt. 80Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Larry Wilson
3320 W. 46th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Sunday, March 25, 2012
Commissioner
Loretta Wilson
611 East Reagan Parkway, Apt. 80Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 229137—Estate of Larry Wilson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
About your information and the public record.