Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229139
- Date Died
- May 18, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 21, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Grady M. Stover-Mckenzie
20431 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Ruby Stover
15028 Ridpathy AvenueCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 229139—Estate of Ruby Stover. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
