Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229139
Date Died
May 18, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 21, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Grady M. Stover-Mckenzie
20431 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Ruby Stover
15028 Ridpathy Avenue
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229139—Estate of Ruby Stover. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
