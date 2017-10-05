Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229141
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Andre D. Tyus
4175 E. 147th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Ward

Bettye Jean Tyus
4175 E. 147th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Larry Tyus
4175 E. 147th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 229141—Re: Bettye Jean Tyus. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
