Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD229141 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Nov 2, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 229141—Re: Bettye Jean Tyus. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.