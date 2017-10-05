Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229143
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Richard Philpot
North Central Correctional Complex, P O Box 1812
Marion OH 43302

Applicant

Grady M. Mckenzie
20431 Laeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Ward

Barbara A. Philpot
125 East 156th Street Apt. 104
Cleveland OH 44110

Next of Kin

Sylvia Philpot
22870 Tracey Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 GRD 229143—Re: Barbara A. Philpot. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
