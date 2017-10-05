Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229143
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Richard Philpot
North Central Correctional Complex, P O Box 1812Marion OH 43302
Applicant
Grady M. Mckenzie
20431 Laeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44123
Ward
Barbara A. Philpot
125 East 156th Street Apt. 104Cleveland OH 44110
Next of Kin
Sylvia Philpot
22870 Tracey Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 GRD 229143—Re: Barbara A. Philpot. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
