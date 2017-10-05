Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229146
Filing Code
CRT

Defendant

Madison Zevallos
13212 Crossburn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Defendant

Key Bank N.a.
4900 Tiedeman Road
Brooklyn OH 44144

Defendant

Christian Zevallos
13212 Crossburn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Defendant

Angelica Zevallos
13212 Crossburn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Defendant

Gladys R. Zevallos-Rummel
4967 Farnhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Defendant

Mia Miller
33315 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Defendant

Alexandria Rummel
4967 Farnhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Defendant

Samantha Rummel
4967 Farnhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Defendant

Lawrence Rummel
4967 Farnhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Defendant

Carlos Enrique Zevallos
4579 Forest Brook Court, North
North Richfield OH 44286

Defendant

Lillian Zevallos
4579 Forest Brook Court
North Richfield OH 44286

Defendant

Carlos M. Zevallos
4579 Forest Brook Court
North Richfield OH 44286

Defendant

Maria Zevallos
4579 Forest Brook Court
North Richfield OH 44286

Defendant

Cecilia Zevallos
4579 Forest Brook Court
North Richfield OH 44286

Defendant

Katherine Zevallos Miller
33315 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Defendant

Natalie Miller
33315 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Plaintiff

Gladis M. Zevallos
The Carlos E. Zevallos Trust, 5936 Mills Creek Lane
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Plaintiff's Attorney
David Charles Wiersma
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262

Defendant

Samuel Miller
33315 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Defendant

Jorge Luis Zevallos
13212 Crossburn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Defendant

Jorge Zevallos
13212 Crossburn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 ADV 229146—Gladis M. Zevallos vs Key Bank N.a., et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
