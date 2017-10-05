Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229147
Date Died
August 30, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Dec 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Judy M. Oros
3599 East 54th Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Applicant

Michael Oros
3599 East 54th Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 229147—Estate of Judy M. Oros. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
