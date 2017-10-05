Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229147
- Date Died
- August 30, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGDec 11, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Judy M. Oros
3599 East 54th StreetCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Applicant
Michael Oros
3599 East 54th StreetCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 229147—Estate of Judy M. Oros. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.