Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229148
Date Died
October 12, 2015
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Nuzhat R. Beg
7175 Settlers Ridge Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Jean Marie Hillman
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Rais A. Beg
7175 Settlers Ridge Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Monday, October 12, 2015

Text

2017 EST 229148—Estate of Rais A. Beg. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
