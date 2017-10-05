Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229148
- Date Died
- October 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Nuzhat R. Beg
7175 Settlers Ridge RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Rais A. Beg
7175 Settlers Ridge RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Monday, October 12, 2015
Text2017 EST 229148—Estate of Rais A. Beg. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
