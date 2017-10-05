Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229150
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Alma Love Frolo
4272 Martin Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Fiduciary

Dan Frolo
1203 Kroeger Drive
Sparta WI 54656
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mark Joseph VanRooy
Law Offices of Mark Van Rooy
20525 Center Ridge Rd.,Ste 626
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 229150—Estate of Mary Alma Love Frolo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. VanRooy, atty.
