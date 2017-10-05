Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229151
- Date Died
- March 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Diane T. Helmke
8757 Brecksville RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017
Commissioner
Lorraine Lash
139 Irma LaneOlmsted Township OH 44138
Commissioner's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 229151—Estate of Diane T. Helmke. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
