Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229151
Date Died
March 5, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Diane T. Helmke
8757 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017

Commissioner

Lorraine Lash
139 Irma Lane
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Commissioner's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 229151—Estate of Diane T. Helmke. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 