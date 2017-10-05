Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229154
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
John E. Kudryk
3315 West 25th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016
Applicant
Susan K. Strasser
6810 River Walk DriveValley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Jill R. Heck
3818 Weymouth Woods Drive
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 229154—Estate of John E. Kudryk. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. R. Heck, atty.
