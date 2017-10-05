Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229154
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

John E. Kudryk
3315 West 25th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016

Applicant

Susan K. Strasser
6810 River Walk Drive
Valley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Jill Rene Heck
Jill R. Heck
3818 Weymouth Woods Drive
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 229154—Estate of John E. Kudryk. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. R. Heck, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 