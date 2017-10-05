Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229157
Date Died
July 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 16, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Stanley Griffin
23591 Glenbrook Blvd.
Euclid OH 44117

Decedent

Vera L. Hamilton
1049 Galewood Dr.
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 EST 229157—Estate of Vera L. Hamilton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
