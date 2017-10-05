Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229157
- Date Died
- July 2, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 16, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Stanley Griffin
23591 Glenbrook Blvd.Euclid OH 44117
Decedent
Vera L. Hamilton
1049 Galewood Dr.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Sunday, July 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 229157—Estate of Vera L. Hamilton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.