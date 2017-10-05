Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229157 Date Died July 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 16, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 229157—Estate of Vera L. Hamilton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.