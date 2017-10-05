Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229159
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Michael Rodeheaver
21450 Fairmount Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44118

Next of Kin

Christina Rodenheaver
1297 W. 91st Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

James Rodeheaver
3285 W. 123st Ct
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 229159—Re: Michael Rodeheaver. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 