Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229159
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGNov 2, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Michael Rodeheaver
21450 Fairmount Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44118
Next of Kin
Christina Rodenheaver
1297 W. 91st StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
James Rodeheaver
3285 W. 123st CtCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 229159—Re: Michael Rodeheaver. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
