Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229160
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGNov 2, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Kimber L. Jaworski
10105 Patton StreetTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant
Steven Glen Smith
9419 Fosdick Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Next of Kin
Kristi Kiakandru
3531 Charring Cross DriveStow OH 44224
Ward
Kelly Allen Smith
9419 Fosdick Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 229160—Re: Kelly Allen Smith. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. T. N. Toma, atty.
