Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229160
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Kimber L. Jaworski
10105 Patton Street
Twinsburg OH 44087

Applicant

Steven Glen Smith
9419 Fosdick Rd.
Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Nicholas Toma
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Next of Kin

Kristi Kiakandru
3531 Charring Cross Drive
Stow OH 44224

Ward

Kelly Allen Smith
9419 Fosdick Rd.
Valley View OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 229160—Re: Kelly Allen Smith. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. T. N. Toma, atty.
