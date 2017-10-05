Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229164
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
James Rader
18260 Shaw Rd.Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Other
Lynette Hood
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Terri Harrison
Ward
Teresa Rader
25485 Randolph RoadBedford OH 44146
Text2017 GRD 229164—Re: Teresa Rader. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
