Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD229164 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 31, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 229164—Re: Teresa Rader. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.