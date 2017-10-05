Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229164
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

James Rader
18260 Shaw Rd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Other

Lynette Hood
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Terri Harrison

Ward

Teresa Rader
25485 Randolph Road
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 GRD 229164—Re: Teresa Rader. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
