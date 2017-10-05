Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229165 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 15, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 229165—Estate of Kenneth R. Papke. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.