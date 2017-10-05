Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229165
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Mark Papke
5840 Royal Parkway
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Kenneth R. Papke
4525 Fruitland Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 229165—Estate of Kenneth R. Papke. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
