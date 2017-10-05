Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229165
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Mark Papke
5840 Royal ParkwayParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Kenneth R. Papke
4525 Fruitland DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 229165—Estate of Kenneth R. Papke. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
About your information and the public record.