Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229166 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died April 27, 2017 Filing Code AD5

Text 2017 EST 229166—Estate of Mark R. Munsell. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. A. Davey, atty.