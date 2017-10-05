Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229166
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD5

Decedent

Mark R. Munsell
23220 Chagrin Blvd Apt. 328
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, April 27, 2017

Applicant

Steven L. Wasserman
Applicant's Attorney
Karen Ann Davey
Weston Hurd Fallon LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Fiduciary

Steven L. Wasserman
Fiduciary's Attorney
Karen Ann Davey
Weston Hurd Fallon LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Text

2017 EST 229166—Estate of Mark R. Munsell. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. A. Davey, atty.
