Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229166
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD5
Decedent
Mark R. Munsell
23220 Chagrin Blvd Apt. 328Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, April 27, 2017
Applicant
Steven L. Wasserman
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd Fallon LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Fiduciary
Steven L. Wasserman
Fiduciary's Attorney
Weston Hurd Fallon LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Text2017 EST 229166—Estate of Mark R. Munsell. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. A. Davey, atty.
