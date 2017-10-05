Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229167
- Date Died
- September 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Emery Bacha
1756 Allen Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Robert S. Rybka
Post Office Box #16414
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Michael F. Smith
6497 Fry Rd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, September 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 229167—Estate of Michael F. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Rybka, atty.
About your information and the public record.