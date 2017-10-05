Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229167
Date Died
September 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Emery Bacha
1756 Allen Dr.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Stephen Rybka
Robert S. Rybka
Post Office Box #16414
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Michael F. Smith
6497 Fry Rd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Friday, September 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229167—Estate of Michael F. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Rybka, atty.
