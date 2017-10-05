Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD229168
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 2, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Maxine Shaw
1755 Northfield Road
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road.
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Other

Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 229168—Re: Maxine Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
