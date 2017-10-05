Date Filed Thursday, October 5, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD229168 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Nov 2, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 229168—Re: Maxine Shaw. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.