Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229173
- Date Died
- August 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Latifa A. Rahim
15814 Trafalgar Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Mansur A. Rahm
15814 Trafalgar Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 229173—Estate of Latifa A. Rahim. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. Baker, atty.
