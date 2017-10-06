Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229173
Date Died
August 10, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Latifa A. Rahim
15814 Trafalgar Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Thursday, August 10, 2017

Applicant

Mansur A. Rahm
15814 Trafalgar Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Martin Baker
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 229173—Estate of Latifa A. Rahim. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. Baker, atty.
