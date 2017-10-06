Date Filed Friday, October 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229174 Date Died September 5, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 22, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 229174—Estate of Mary V. Ammons. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.