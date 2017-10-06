Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229174
- Date Died
- September 5, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 22, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Mary V. Ammons
3847 W. 43rd StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Applicant
Susan M. Maddock
3857 W. 43rd StreetCleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 229174—Estate of Mary V. Ammons. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.