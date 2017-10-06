Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229174
Date Died
September 5, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 22, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Mary V. Ammons
3847 W. 43rd Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Applicant

Susan M. Maddock
3857 W. 43rd Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 229174—Estate of Mary V. Ammons. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 