Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD229175
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 31, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Sharon R. Wisdom
3741 Sudbury Rd.Cleveland OH 44120
Other
Carol Beese
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Next of Kin
Timothy Herring
5556 Broadview Rd #3625Parma OH 44134
Ward
Ruby Bowman
1296 East 135th St.East Cleveland OH 44112
Text2017 GRD 229175—Re: Ruby Bowman. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
