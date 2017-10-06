Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229178
- Date Died
- September 27, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael W. Bublavy
6114 Manchester RoadParma OH 44129
Date Died :Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Applicant
Susan M. Evans
526 Superior Avenue E, Suite 320Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Text2017 EST 229178—Estate of Michael W. Bublavy. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. M. Evans, atty.
About your information and the public record.