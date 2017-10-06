Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229178
Date Died
September 27, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Michael W. Bublavy
6114 Manchester Road
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Susan M. Evans
526 Superior Avenue E, Suite 320
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Margaret Evans
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Text

2017 EST 229178—Estate of Michael W. Bublavy. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. M. Evans, atty.
