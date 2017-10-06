Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229180
- Date Died
- January 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Philip J. Ols
38181 Essex PlaceNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Grant & O'Malley Co.
1370 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Commissioner
Michael P. Omalley
1360 E. 9th St. #600Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Helen E. Ols
28460 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 229180—Estate of Helen E. Ols. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. P. O'Malley, atty.
About your information and the public record.