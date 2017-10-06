Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229180
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Philip J. Ols
38181 Essex Place
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick O'Malley
Grant & O'Malley Co.
1370 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Commissioner

Michael P. Omalley
1360 E. 9th St. #600
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Helen E. Ols
28460 Westlake Village Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 229180—Estate of Helen E. Ols. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. P. O'Malley, atty.
