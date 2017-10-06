Probate
Friday, October 6, 2017
- 2017EST229184
Date Died: November 25, 2015
ESTATE HEARING: Nov 16, 2017 2:00 AM
- WRL
Decedent
Marie A. Petras
4440 Selhurst Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Applicant
Donald A. Petras
660 S. Hidden Valley Rd.Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Text2017 EST 229184—Estate of Marie A. Petras. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
