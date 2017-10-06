Date Filed Friday, October 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229184 Date Died November 25, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 16, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 229184—Estate of Marie A. Petras. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.