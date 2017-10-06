Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229184
Date Died
November 25, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 16, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Marie A. Petras
4440 Selhurst Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, November 25, 2015

Applicant

Donald A. Petras
660 S. Hidden Valley Rd.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223

Text

2017 EST 229184—Estate of Marie A. Petras. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Nov. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
