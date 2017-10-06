Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229185
- Date Died
- August 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
William N. Raplenovich
1233 Edwards AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Ann M. Raplenovic
161 East 219 StreetEuclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
William N. Raplenovich
1233 Edwards AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 229185—Estate of Ann M. Raplenovic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
