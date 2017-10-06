Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229185
Date Died
August 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

William N. Raplenovich
1233 Edwards Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Ann M. Raplenovic
161 East 219 Street
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Fiduciary

William N. Raplenovich
1233 Edwards Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 229185—Estate of Ann M. Raplenovic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 