Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229186
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- February 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gregory Harris
10379 Redbud DroveAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
self
9293 Amber Wood Drvie
Kirltand OH 44094
Decedent
Helen M. Allen
3662 East 139th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Text2017 EST 229186—Estate of Helen M. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. B. A. VanAuken, atty.
