Date Filed Friday, October 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST229186 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died February 7, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 229186—Estate of Helen M. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. B. A. VanAuken, atty.