Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229186
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
February 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Gregory Harris
10379 Redbud Drove
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Anthony VanAuken
self
9293 Amber Wood Drvie
Kirltand OH 44094

Decedent

Helen M. Allen
3662 East 139th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229186—Estate of Helen M. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. B. A. VanAuken, atty.
