Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229189
- Date Died
- July 16, 2010
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Randall E. Culver
10905 Gregory LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Patricia L. Culver
10905 Gregory LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, July 16, 2010
Text2017 EST 229189—Estate of Patricia L. Culver. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
About your information and the public record.