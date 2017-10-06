Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229189
Date Died
July 16, 2010
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Randall E. Culver
10905 Gregory Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jean Ramsey-Caputo
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Patricia L. Culver
10905 Gregory Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, July 16, 2010

Text

2017 EST 229189—Estate of Patricia L. Culver. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
