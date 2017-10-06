Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229190
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Elayne Siegfried
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Loretta J. Jones
7646 Hidden Valley Lane
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229190—Estate of Loretta J. Jones. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
