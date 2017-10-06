Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229191
- Date Died
- June 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Thomas Smith
1482 Creekside DriveWheaton IL 60189
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
Richard E. Smith
6414 Kerneywood RoadParma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 229191—Estate of Richard E. Smith. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. Perry, atty.
