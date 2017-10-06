Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229193
- Date Died
- May 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Karen O'donnell
6406 Longridge RoadCleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Jennie Chiccola
6406 Longridge RoadMayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 229193—Estate of Jennie Chiccola. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.
