Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229193
Date Died
May 9, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Karen O'donnell
6406 Longridge Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
David I. Pomerantz
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Jennie Chiccola
6406 Longridge Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229193—Estate of Jennie Chiccola. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 