Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229194
- Date Died
- August 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mary Ann Hadden
31708 Douglas DriveEastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Martha E. Nagode
330 East 246th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Monday, August 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 229194—Estate of Martha E. Nagode. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
