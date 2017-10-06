Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229194
Date Died
August 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mary Ann Hadden
31708 Douglas Drive
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Martha E. Nagode
330 East 246th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Monday, August 21, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229194—Estate of Martha E. Nagode. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
