Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229195
Date Died
July 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 13, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Catherine F. Dec
3739 W. 135th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Saturday, July 8, 2017

Applicant

Mary L. Swit
4486 W. 11th St.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 229195—Estate of Catherine F. Dec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
