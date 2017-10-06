Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229196
- Date Died
- May 17, 2008
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Donnamaria Colacarro-Hamlin
8696 Parkside Dr.Sagamore Hills OH 44064
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Frances Colacarro
1133 Bonnie LaneMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, May 17, 2008
Text2017 EST 229196—Estate of Frances Colacarro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
