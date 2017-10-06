Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229198
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Thomas A. Prager
1731 Merl Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017

Applicant

Mary L. Prager
1731 Merl Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas William Bevan
Bevan & Associates LPA Inc
6555 Dean Memorial Pkwy
Boston Heights OH 44236

Text

2017 EST 229198—Estate of Thomas A. Prager. Application to administer estate filed. T. W. Bevan, atty.
