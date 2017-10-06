Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229198
- Date Died
- January 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Thomas A. Prager
1731 Merl AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017
Applicant
Mary L. Prager
1731 Merl AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Bevan & Associates LPA Inc
6555 Dean Memorial Pkwy
Boston Heights OH 44236
Text2017 EST 229198—Estate of Thomas A. Prager. Application to administer estate filed. T. W. Bevan, atty.
About your information and the public record.