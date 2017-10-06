Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV229199
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Diane Schroeder
2468 W. 236 PlaceTorrance CA 90501
Plaintiff
Christina Fregoso
3418 Grovewood AvenueParma OH 44134
Plaintiff's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Defendant
Dominic Dilello
2377 Chapparal N.Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
Christina Fregoso
6752 Oakwood DriveParma Heights OH 44130-9068
Defendant
Thomas Yahner
6410 Olde York RoadParma Heights OH 44130-9068
Defendant
Louise Hewitt
4875 Southwood DriveBrooklyn OH 44144
Defendant
Joyce M. Stanton
7215 Walton RoadWalton Hills OH 44146
Defendant
Donna Voll
12649 W. 82nd TerraceLenexa KS 66215
Defendant
Linda Zola
7624 W. Ontario PlaceLittleton CO 80128
Defendant
Sandy Bayne
34730 Ortega HighwayLake Elsinore CA 92530
Defendant
Richard Fedora
244 Hawthorn Hedge LaneSaint Johns FL 32259
Defendant
Michael Fedorka
3615 Marlesta DriveSan Diego CA 92111
Defendant
William G. Fedorka
Defendant
Harry Leygraff
8840 Railroad AvenueSantee CA 92071
Defendant
Debbie Sisco Choumas
13393 Netzley PlaceChino CA 91710
Text2017 ADV 229199—Christina Fregoso vs Christina Fregoso, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
