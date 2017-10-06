Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV229199
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Diane Schroeder
2468 W. 236 Place
Torrance CA 90501

Plaintiff

Christina Fregoso
3418 Grovewood Avenue
Parma OH 44134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Defendant

Dominic Dilello
2377 Chapparal N.
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Christina Fregoso
6752 Oakwood Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130-9068

Defendant

Thomas Yahner
6410 Olde York Road
Parma Heights OH 44130-9068

Defendant

Louise Hewitt
4875 Southwood Drive
Brooklyn OH 44144

Defendant

Joyce M. Stanton
7215 Walton Road
Walton Hills OH 44146

Defendant

Donna Voll
12649 W. 82nd Terrace
Lenexa KS 66215

Defendant

Linda Zola
7624 W. Ontario Place
Littleton CO 80128

Defendant

Sandy Bayne
34730 Ortega Highway
Lake Elsinore CA 92530

Defendant

Richard Fedora
244 Hawthorn Hedge Lane
Saint Johns FL 32259

Defendant

Michael Fedorka
3615 Marlesta Drive
San Diego CA 92111

Defendant

William G. Fedorka

Defendant

Harry Leygraff
8840 Railroad Avenue
Santee CA 92071

Defendant

Debbie Sisco Choumas
13393 Netzley Place
Chino CA 91710

Text

2017 ADV 229199—Christina Fregoso vs Christina Fregoso, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
