Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229201
Date Died
September 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Robert Leon Podwoski
21518 Kenyon Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Monday, September 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229201—Estate of Robert Leon Podwoski. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Nov. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 