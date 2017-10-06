Probate

Date Filed
Friday, October 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229204
Date Died
August 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Margaret A. Olson
24624 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017

Applicant

Becky Lee Olson
24624 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 EST 229204—Estate of Margaret A. Olson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 