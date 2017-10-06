Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229204
- Date Died
- August 4, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGNov 22, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Margaret A. Olson
24624 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017
Applicant
Becky Lee Olson
24624 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Text2017 EST 229204—Estate of Margaret A. Olson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
