Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229205
- Date Died
- July 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Randall H. James
1467 Fruitvale Avenue; #154Oakland CA 94601
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Wilma J. Fields
16308 TalfordCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Monday, July 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 229205—Estate of Wilma J. Fields. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
