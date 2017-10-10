Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229207
- Date Died
- September 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Gillard W. Lehman
6507 Christene Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Applicant
Ryan Lehman
35026 South Turtle Trail, Unit CWilloughby OH 44094
Fiduciary
Ryan Lehman
35026 South Turtle Trail, Unit CWilloughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 229207—Estate of Gillard W. Lehman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
About your information and the public record.