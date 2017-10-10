Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229207
Date Died
September 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Gillard W. Lehman
6507 Christene Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Applicant

Ryan Lehman
35026 South Turtle Trail, Unit C
Willoughby OH 44094

Fiduciary

Ryan Lehman
35026 South Turtle Trail, Unit C
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 229207—Estate of Gillard W. Lehman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
