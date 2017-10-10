Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229209
- Date Died
- March 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Charles David
4344 E. 146th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, March 17, 2017
Applicant
Mary A. David
4344 E. 146th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 229209—Estate of Charles David. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
