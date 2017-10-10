Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229209
Date Died
March 17, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Charles David
4344 E. 146th Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, March 17, 2017

Applicant

Mary A. David
4344 E. 146th Street
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 229209—Estate of Charles David. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
