Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229212
Date Died
September 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John R. Mraz
1453 Parkhaven Road
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 229212—Estate of John R. Mraz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Endress, atty.
