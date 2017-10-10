Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229212
- Date Died
- September 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John R. Mraz
1453 Parkhaven RoadLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, September 23, 2017
Applicant
Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 229212—Estate of John R. Mraz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Endress, atty.
