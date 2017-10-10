Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229221
- Date Died
- March 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Karen M. Johnson
4204 Chestnut RoadIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, March 13, 2017
Applicant
John W. Perchinske
4204 Chestnut RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Self
26739 Jefferson Court
Bay Village OH 44140
Text2017 EST 229221—Estate of Karen M. Johnson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. W. L. Danko, atty.
