Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229221
Date Died
March 13, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Karen M. Johnson
4204 Chestnut Road
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, March 13, 2017

Applicant

John W. Perchinske
4204 Chestnut Road
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
William Lawrence Danko
Self
26739 Jefferson Court
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 EST 229221—Estate of Karen M. Johnson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. W. L. Danko, atty.
