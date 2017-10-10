Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229224
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- September 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Angela Landers
3554 Daleford Rd UpShaker Heights OH 44120
Decedent
Charles E. Calloway
10004 St Clair AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Text2017 EST 229224—Estate of Charles E. Calloway. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
