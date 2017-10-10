Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229224
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
September 19, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Angela Landers
3554 Daleford Rd Up
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Decedent

Charles E. Calloway
10004 St Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Text

2017 EST 229224—Estate of Charles E. Calloway. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
