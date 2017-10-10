Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229227
- Date Died
- December 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- EXT
Applicant
Neil Myers
26401 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Myers, Co.,LPA
26401 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44132
Decedent
Reuben W. Jones
122 Lockett RoadCochran GA 31014
Date Died :Thursday, December 8, 2016
Text2017 EST 229227—Estate of Reuben W. Jones Sr. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. N. Myers, atty.
About your information and the public record.