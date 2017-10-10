Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229229
- Date Died
- September 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert B. Crow
6909 Dellbank DriveBrooklyn OH 44144
Applicant
Dale W. Short
24461 Detroit Road, Suite 340Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth J. Fisher Co., L.P.A.
2100 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2204
Fiduciary
Dale W. Short
24461 Detroit Road, Suite 340Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kenneth J. Fisher Co., L.P.A.
2100 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2204
Text2017 EST 229229—Estate of Robert B. Crow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Fisher, atty.
