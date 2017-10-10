Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229229
Date Died
September 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert B. Crow
6909 Dellbank Drive
Brooklyn OH 44144

Applicant

Dale W. Short
24461 Detroit Road, Suite 340
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Joel Fisher
Kenneth J. Fisher Co., L.P.A.
2100 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2204

Fiduciary

Dale W. Short
24461 Detroit Road, Suite 340
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kenneth Joel Fisher
Kenneth J. Fisher Co., L.P.A.
2100 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2204

Text

2017 EST 229229—Estate of Robert B. Crow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Fisher, atty.
