Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST229230
- Date Died
- September 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Leonard J. Rolka
12207 Orme RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant
Gregory A. Rolka
6820 Great Oaks ParkwayIndependence OH 44131
Fiduciary
Gregory A. Rolka
6820 Great Oaks ParkwayIndependence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 229230—Estate of Leonard J. Rolka. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
