Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST229230
Date Died
September 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Leonard J. Rolka
12207 Orme Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Applicant

Gregory A. Rolka
6820 Great Oaks Parkway
Independence OH 44131

Fiduciary

Gregory A. Rolka
6820 Great Oaks Parkway
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 229230—Estate of Leonard J. Rolka. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
