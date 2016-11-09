Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12720
Amount
$846.97
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Eric Ward, et al.
121 Palmetto Ave
Bedford Ohio 44146
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WARD, ERIC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
85.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
85 
Lot Square Ft.
2805 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
595
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
88
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1412
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
88
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
703
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1412
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
968
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
638
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 