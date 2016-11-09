Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 12746
- Amount
- $5,655.35
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Inc Creager Properties, et al.
580 Broadway AveBedford Ohio 44146
